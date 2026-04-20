Troubles in the air for North Chennai: Residents want new govt to address industrial, air pollution

CHENNAI: Fresh aroma of beef biryani and beefsteaks marks the streets of North Chennai, the heart of the city that has been beating a path through Perambur Barracks Road for close to four centuries. Like the ‘Beef Street’ in Dashamakkam off Perambur Barracks Road or textile market in Washermenpet or fishing harbour in Kasimedu, the roads and streets are ever bustling with horns and roars of engines.

Apart from its hard working people and colonial era buildings, it rears multiple cultures and religions. North Chennai houses several old temples, churches, and mosques, besides a Fire Temple – a holy place for the Parsi community – in Royapuram, that serve as local hotspots. However the region, which has double the average population density of the city, is still crying for attention.

One of the residents’ long-standing demands is to steer away from the government’s plans to set up multiple waste-to-energy (WTE) plants as proposed solutions to waste management, on account of health concerns due to industrial pollution.

T K Shanmugam, president of Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Associations, said the federation has met leaders of major political parties after the announcement of the state polls with 43 demands, including dropping the WTE plant project proposed in Kodungaiyur.

“Contrary to our demands, the DMK election manifesto promises more WTE plants in Chennai, Tambaram and Coimbatore. Our (association) members will take into account the candidates’ stand on WTE plants during campaign,” he said. He pointed out that the government shut down WTE plants in Manali and Kodungaiyur after fact-finding reports highlighted severe pollution from the plants.