Troubles in the air for North Chennai: Residents want new govt to address industrial, air pollution

CHENNAI: Fresh aroma of beef biryani and beefsteaks marks the streets of North Chennai, the heart of the city that has been beating a path through Perambur Barracks Road for close to four centuries. Like the ‘Beef Street’ in Dashamakkam off Perambur Barracks Road or textile market in Washermenpet or fishing harbour in Kasimedu, the roads and streets are ever bustling with horns and roars of engines.
Apart from its hard working people and colonial era buildings, it rears multiple cultures and religions. North Chennai houses several old temples, churches, and mosques, besides a Fire Temple – a holy place for the Parsi community – in Royapuram, that serve as local hotspots. However the region, which has double the average population density of the city, is still crying for attention.
One of the residents’ long-standing demands is to steer away from the government’s plans to set up multiple waste-to-energy (WTE) plants as proposed solutions to waste management, on account of health concerns due to industrial pollution.
T K Shanmugam, president of Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Associations, said the federation has met leaders of major political parties after the announcement of the state polls with 43 demands, including dropping the WTE plant project proposed in Kodungaiyur.
“Contrary to our demands, the DMK election manifesto promises more WTE plants in Chennai, Tambaram and Coimbatore. Our (association) members will take into account the candidates’ stand on WTE plants during campaign,” he said. He pointed out that the government shut down WTE plants in Manali and Kodungaiyur after fact-finding reports highlighted severe pollution from the plants.
“But, the government is planning a 1,400 tonne WTE in Kodungaiyur. Also, several areas are receiving drinking water mixed with sewage since the underground pipelines were laid during the British rule. The government should implement a project to lay new pipelines across North Chennai,” he said.
Shanmugam expects the new government to take up widening of major roads in the region. Paper Mills Road that falls under Chief Minister M K Stalin’s constituency (Kolathur) is narrow. “The road should be widened. Road from Moolakadai flyover to Perambur High Road, and MTH Road from Padi flyover should also be widened,” he demanded.
Also, residents further north of Chennai including Ennore and Manali are facing severe health hazards due to industrial pollution.
R L Srinivasan, an activist in Ennore, said there are many factories in Ennore which are polluting the environment, while the promised jobs too have been denied to local youths. Pointing out that a majority of residents are struggling with respiratory illnesses, Srinivasan said there is a need to open a new round-the-clock primary health centre (PHC) in Ennore and equip it with resources to treat respiratory problems.
Residents said while earlier the Kathivakkam UPHC in Ennore offered prenatal care, regular check-ups, medications, and normal childbirth service, now after its recent reconstruction, all prenatal services and deliveries have been shifted to Thiruvottiyur, forcing women to travel long distances during emergencies.
Citing lack of adequate buses in Ennore or Manali areas, the residents are demanding metro rail connectivity.
Similarly, Manali region is also affected by severe air pollution owing to several industries and movement of container lorries. “There are several container yards in Manali. This has resulted in increased movement of container lorries to ports. Unregulated movement of heavy vehicles during daytime causes dust pollution and accident threats,” M Mahalingam, an activist, said.He opined that Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (North Chennai Development Scheme) did not benefit Manali and surrounding areas.
Apart from air pollution, the region’s groundwater quality has also deteriorated. “Within hours of digging borewells, the water will turn yellowish. Test results revealed higher iron content, which is a result of pollution from industries,” Mahalingam alleged.