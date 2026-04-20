'Rahul did not send anyone to hold talks with Vijay': TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

Chief Minister MK Stalin has outperformed his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in terms of governance and politics, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai as he sat down for an interview with TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu.
The party’s Sriperumbudur candidate for a second consecutive time also touched upon the DMK alliance’s prospects, the Congress’s role within the bloc and his surprise announcement on stepping down as state president after the election, among others. Edited excerpts:
You have been with the DMK alliance since 2017 and won the last time. You are now contesting for a second term. How do you see the ground situation for the bloc?
It is in our favour. What people are talking about is the chief minister’s focus on social welfare and his leadership. His raising voice against union government policies that go against Tamil Nadu’s interests is foremost. He also maintains a constant presence, visiting all districts and villages. When in Chennai, there isn’t a day when he doesn’t visit the Secretariat. He has surpassed Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) in many aspects.
When you say Stalin has surpassed Kalaignar, do you mean politically or in terms of governance?
Both. Kalaignar was a big personality, but the current chief minister has overtaken him and is evolving into an even better one. When I mention Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin during campaigns, people applaud spontaneously; he has become a true people’s leader.
Of the welfare schemes announced, which has had the most reception on the ground?
I cannot point to just one. The [Kalaignar] Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam – providing a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 for women -- is significant because it reduces financial dependence, enabling women to resist undue pressure or exploitation. The morning breakfast scheme for school children is another – a first not just in the country but arguably in the world.
Some within Congress say you are more supportive of the DMK than your own party…
It is an ideological alliance. After Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, the leader who wages the most uncompromising ideological war against the RSS and the BJP is M K Stalin. While others may compromise or fight and then reconcile, he consistently opposes the ideology. I am happy to support the DMK because our partnership is based on shared ideology, and as a person hailing from the grassroots, that is what matters to me.
There were rumours that actor Vijay’s TVK spoke with the Congress, or that the Congress reached out to him…
I asked Rahul Gandhi about this. He explicitly stated that he did not send anyone to hold talks with Vijay.
The Congress has fielded a candidate from the SC community in a general constituency – in Melur, Madurai. As an Ambedkarite, how do you view this?
This was a decision taken by the high command. It aligns with the Congress’s idea and the broader vision of community representation. It is a welcome move to bring SC representation to general seats.
You made a surprising announcement that you would step down as TNCC president after election…
Ever since I became [TNCC] president two and a half years ago, the people of Sriperumbudur have felt I am not with them enough. That constituency is where the soul of (ex-prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi rests. I will consider stepping down only if the party high command, specifically Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge, frees me of my responsibilities.
Was there any pressure from within the party?
There was no pressure within the party. Recently when Rahul Gandhiji was here, somebody from the party made a request for him to be made TNCC president. He (Rahul) outright said that I (Selvaperunthagai) can continue to be TNCC president as long as I desired.
Other political leaders also represent constituencies. Are you saying you’re not seeking positions of power within the party but that you wish to remain a people’s representative?
Positions of power matter less to me than the trust, affection and connection I share with the people of my constituency.
There were reports that Rahul Gandhi had not spoken to the chief minister for a while now. Is that true?
That is incorrect. The CM and Rahul Gandhi had spoken even two days ago.
I was witness to this.