'Rahul did not send anyone to hold talks with Vijay': TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

Chief Minister MK Stalin has outperformed his father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in terms of governance and politics, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai as he sat down for an interview with TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu.

The party’s Sriperumbudur candidate for a second consecutive time also touched upon the DMK alliance’s prospects, the Congress’s role within the bloc and his surprise announcement on stepping down as state president after the election, among others. Edited excerpts:

You have been with the DMK alliance since 2017 and won the last time. You are now contesting for a second term. How do you see the ground situation for the bloc?

It is in our favour. What people are talking about is the chief minister’s focus on social welfare and his leadership. His raising voice against union government policies that go against Tamil Nadu’s interests is foremost. He also maintains a constant presence, visiting all districts and villages. When in Chennai, there isn’t a day when he doesn’t visit the Secretariat. He has surpassed Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) in many aspects.

When you say Stalin has surpassed Kalaignar, do you mean politically or in terms of governance?

Both. Kalaignar was a big personality, but the current chief minister has overtaken him and is evolving into an even better one. When I mention Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin during campaigns, people applaud spontaneously; he has become a true people’s leader.