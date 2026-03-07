AIADMK-BJP alliance is a sinking ship: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai

THOOTHUKUDI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said the AIADMK-BJP alliance is a sinking ship and people of Tamil Nadu had already rejected the NDA.

Speaking to reporters at the Thoothukudi airport, he said, “The NDA is a sinking ship. Some had unknowingly embarked on it, and there are high chances they would withdraw support soon.”

Pointing to the change of chief ministership in Bihar, Selvaperunthagai said a similar fate would befall AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. “The trending news is whether the AIADMK will exist after the election,” he said.

Criticising Palaniswami, the Congress leader said he approved all projects that are against the interest of Tamils during his tenure as the CM due to the pressure exerted by the BJP.

“He is allying with BJP repeatedly only to save himself from corruption charges, and not for empowerment of TN. The election results will be like that of 1996,” he said.

On Palaniswami’s criticism that atrocities against SC people were high in TN, he said, “He should visit Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, to know the reality in BJP-ruled states.”