Slip of tongue in translating political speeches highlights messenger matters as much as message

TIRUCHY: What is said on a political stage does not always reach the crowd in the same form. The recent Sholinghur episode involving Rahul Gandhi and K Selvaperunthagai has once again brought the matter under the spotlight, the often under-acknowledged role of translators at political rallies.

For those on the job, interpreting political speeches is far more than a linguistic exercise. It demands split-second judgement, an ear tuned to tone and cadence, and the ability to adapt meaning without distorting intent. The Sholinghur rally is not an isolated instance. In 2019, at a rally in Nagercoil, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the Rafale deal were inaccurately rendered in Tamil by the then TNCC president K V Thangkabalu, drawing criticism.

Those who have worked the microphone say such slips are often shaped by circumstance. Alim Albuhari, Tamil Nadu Youth Congress state general secretary who translated Rahul Gandhi’s speeches in Ponneri ahead of Sholinghur, said the task is very demanding. “Rahul Gandhi often speaks extempore. You have to anticipate and process instantly,” he said.

Sources said a different translator had initially been planned for the Sholinghur rally, but K Selvaperunthagai eventually stepped in, underlining how on-ground realities often override preparation.