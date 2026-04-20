Slip of tongue in translating political speeches highlights messenger matters as much as message

TIRUCHY: What is said on a political stage does not always reach the crowd in the same form. The recent Sholinghur episode involving Rahul Gandhi and K Selvaperunthagai has once again brought the matter under the spotlight, the often under-acknowledged role of translators at political rallies.
For those on the job, interpreting political speeches is far more than a linguistic exercise. It demands split-second judgement, an ear tuned to tone and cadence, and the ability to adapt meaning without distorting intent. The Sholinghur rally is not an isolated instance. In 2019, at a rally in Nagercoil, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the Rafale deal were inaccurately rendered in Tamil by the then TNCC president K V Thangkabalu, drawing criticism.
Those who have worked the microphone say such slips are often shaped by circumstance. Alim Albuhari, Tamil Nadu Youth Congress state general secretary who translated Rahul Gandhi’s speeches in Ponneri ahead of Sholinghur, said the task is very demanding. “Rahul Gandhi often speaks extempore. You have to anticipate and process instantly,” he said.
Sources said a different translator had initially been planned for the Sholinghur rally, but K Selvaperunthagai eventually stepped in, underlining how on-ground realities often override preparation.
Veteran academic P Vijayakumar, former general secretary of MUTA, who has translated for CPM leaders including Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat, said familiarity with a leader’s style is crucial. “Some leaders break sentences clearly, making it easier. Others require more preparation,” he said.
He recalled the difficulty of translating speeches by former diplomat K M Panikkar. “They were dense and filled with jargon. We often had to prepare in advance,” he noted, adding that audibility remains a major challenge in large rallies.
Ramaswamy Sudarsan, head of programmes at the All India Radio, Chennai, who has translated for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in over 20 programmes, including a recent campaign in Coimbatore, said that even structured settings pose challenges. “Even with a script, speeches change at the last minute,” he said. Over time, he added, coordination improves.
Technology is beginning to reshape the field. During the 2023 Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, an AI-based real-time translation tool was used during Narendra Modi’s speech, offering a glimpse into how automation could reduce errors. Yet, political translation remains a high-stakes exercise. In the space between words and meaning, the translator inevitably shapes how a message is received.