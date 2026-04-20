'TVK no longer a new entrant, it is a genuine alternative': General Secretary Bussy N Anand

As the state heads into a four-cornered contest, TVK general secretary and T Nagar candidate Bussy N Anand is confident his party is no longer just a new entrant, it is a genuine alternative.

In an interview with TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, he speaks about the groundswell for Vijay, campaign restrictions, candidate selection, and why the TVK’s delimitation stand needs no daily repetition to carry weight.

You were contesting from Puducherry earlier. Now you are in T Nagar. What’s your experience on the ground here?

Wherever I go, I see problems that have been left unaddressed for years. In T Nagar itself – look at the housing clusters, the narrow lanes, barely four or five feet wide. Nobody has properly attended to them. People have been living there for generations without proper pattas – 45 years without documents. They are still living like that. And when it comes to rain– every five minutes of it and the water just pours through the rooftops. I visited one home during a campaign, and the moment it rained, water started pouring in from the iron roof sheets. The drainage is so bad that the whole area gets waterlogged. These are the problems here, and nobody has seriously addressed them for so long.

There has been criticism that Vijay is not confident of winning from a single seat, that’s why he is contesting from two constituencies. What’s your response?

It’s an unfair criticism. Every party will have their own strategy and for us, it is also a strategy to field him in two constituencies in different regions. This is not something new that only our Thalaivar is doing. Many leaders have contested in two constituencies in the past, to woo the voters in those regions.