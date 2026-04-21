As election day nears, cash-for-vote allegations galore in west, south Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE/TENKASI: With just two days left for polling, allegations of cash for votes are flying thick and fast. While a scuffle broke out between AIADMK and DMK workers over alleged cash distribution by suspected DMK supporters in Coimbatore late on Sunday, a purported video of an AIADMK candidate instructing cadres on cash distribution in Tenkasi went viral on Monday. In Ramanathapuram, election flying squad officials arrested three AIADMK functionaries on Monday for distributing cash to voters at Sethidal village in Thiruvadanai Assembly constituency.
Tension gripped Coimbatore South constituency on Sunday night after AIADMK cadres intercepted a group of individuals, allegedly from Karur district, accusing them of distributing cash to voters. The incident occurred on 80-Feet Road in Ramanathapuram, where AIADMK workers stopped a car, damaged its windshield and detained three persons.
Led by AIADMK’s Coimbatore South candidate Amman K Arjunan and BJP Coimbatore city district president J Rameshkumar, cadres staged protests at Sungam and 80-Feet Road, demanding action against the suspects.
The three accused, along with cash and voter lists, were handed over to the Ramanathapuram police station. Around 1.30 am on Monday, a scuffle broke out between AIADMK and DMK cadres on the station premises, following which police resorted to a mild lathicharge to disperse the groups.
Later, Arjunan submitted a petition to District Election Officer and Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, alleging that persons from Karur, acting on behalf of DMK candidate V Senthil Balaji, were giving Rs 5,000 to each voter in the constituency. He also accused the election flying squads and police of delay in responding to complaints.
Flying squad seizes Rs 7 lakh from house of Tiruchendur BJP candidate’s kin
“We reported cash distribution at eight locations. Despite sharing evidence and coordinates, the flying squads took several hours to respond,” he said. Arjunan further claimed that the three persons detained with cash and voter lists were later released without action. In response, the collector assured that the allegations would be examined. Meanwhile, some voters in Coimbatore South alleged they had been offered Rs 5,000 per vote.
In other parts of the district, the amount allegedly ranged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500. Reports also indicated distribution of Rs 2,000 in Sundarapuram and Podanur under Kinathukadavu constituency, and Rs 2,500 in Coimbatore North.In a counter move, the DMK’s advocates’ wing submitted a complaint to the DEO against AIADMK cadres.
In a related development, Tenkasi police, acting on complaint from flying squad personnel, booked Alangulam AIADMK candidate and former Tirunelveli MP KRP Prabakaran and over 50 party workers after a video purportedly showing him instructing cadres to distribute cash to voters went viral on Monday.
The incident allegedly took place at Veikalipatti near Kadayam. In the video, Prabakaran is purportedly heard telling workers to distribute cash over the next few days and advising them to manage police checks by dividing the money among themselves.
He is also allegedly heard instructing that cash should not be denied to voters and referring to distribution among supporters of various parties, while cautioning against reaching out to DMK voters.
Sources said he also spoke about allocating funds to booth-level workers and meeting last-minute cash demands from voters, while another portion of the video purportedly shows money being distributed to those present at the gathering.
Separately, voters and party sources indicated that cash distribution was reported in parts of Tenkasi and neighbouring constituencies, with amounts of around Rs 1,000 allegedly being given in several areas.
In a separate development, a flying squad on Monday seized Rs 7 lakh, allegedly meant for distribution to voters, from a relative’s house of Tiruchendur BJP candidate KRM Radhakrishnan. Subsequently, officials conducted searches at the candidate’s house in Arumuganeri.
Cong cadre escape with Rs 13 lakh seized cash
Police arrested a Congress functionary in Sivaganga on Monday and are searching for a few more after they snatched and escaped with Rs 13.44 lakh that was seized by a flying squad from the office of Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram in Karaikudi. The cash is yet to be recovered, the police said.