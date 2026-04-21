As election day nears, cash-for-vote allegations galore in west, south Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE/TENKASI: With just two days left for polling, allegations of cash for votes are flying thick and fast. While a scuffle broke out between AIADMK and DMK workers over alleged cash distribution by suspected DMK supporters in Coimbatore late on Sunday, a purported video of an AIADMK candidate instructing cadres on cash distribution in Tenkasi went viral on Monday. In Ramanathapuram, election flying squad officials arrested three AIADMK functionaries on Monday for distributing cash to voters at Sethidal village in Thiruvadanai Assembly constituency.

Tension gripped Coimbatore South constituency on Sunday night after AIADMK cadres intercepted a group of individuals, allegedly from Karur district, accusing them of distributing cash to voters. The incident occurred on 80-Feet Road in Ramanathapuram, where AIADMK workers stopped a car, damaged its windshield and detained three persons.

Led by AIADMK’s Coimbatore South candidate Amman K Arjunan and BJP Coimbatore city district president J Rameshkumar, cadres staged protests at Sungam and 80-Feet Road, demanding action against the suspects.

The three accused, along with cash and voter lists, were handed over to the Ramanathapuram police station. Around 1.30 am on Monday, a scuffle broke out between AIADMK and DMK cadres on the station premises, following which police resorted to a mild lathicharge to disperse the groups.

Later, Arjunan submitted a petition to District Election Officer and Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, alleging that persons from Karur, acting on behalf of DMK candidate V Senthil Balaji, were giving Rs 5,000 to each voter in the constituency. He also accused the election flying squads and police of delay in responding to complaints.