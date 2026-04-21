Congress cadre flee with Rs 13 lakh seized from MP Karti Chidambaram’s office by election officials

SIVAGANGA: Police on Monday arrested a Congress functionary and are searching for a few more after they snatched and escaped with Rs 13.44 lakh that was seized by a flying squad from the office of Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram in Karaikudi earlier in the day. The office of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also functions in the building. The arrested functionary was identified as A Palaniyappan.

Sources said a flying squad led by Dharmalingam received a tip-off that cash was stored in the office allegedly meant for distribution to voters. The team rushed to the spot and seized Rs 13.44 lakh that was packed in bags.

The entire seizure operation was video-recorded by the officials. While the officials were checking the cash in their vehicle, a few Congress cadres snatched it from their hands and escaped. The officials’ attempts to nab them were in vain.

Meanwhile, a few cadres took away keys of the official vehicles, further complicating the chase. Upon being alerted, SP Shiva Prasad, Sub-Collector and RO Karaikudi Ayush Venkat Vats, and ASP Karaikudi Ashish Puniya rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries.

Karaikudi North police registered a case under Sections 189(2), 132, and 310(2) of the BNS based on a complaint from Dharmalingam. Based on investigation, Palaniyappan was arrested based on video footage recorded during the seizure. The cash was yet to be recovered, police said.