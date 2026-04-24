83.77% voters turn up at polling booths in Tiruvallur district

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district recorded 83.77% voter turnout up to 9.30 pm on Thursday, with Gummidipoondi constituency logging the highest turn out with 90.97%, followed by Tiruttani with 90.23%, and Ponneri with 89.79%.

Out of 4,016 polling booths set up by ECI at 10 assembly constituencies in the district, a total of 260 polling stations were identified as sensitive. Minor malfunctions of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were reported at 17 places.

The sensitive polling stations are in remote areas of Maduravoyal, Ambattur, Madhavaram and Thiruvottiyur. Various facilities, including green polling booths and all-women (pink) booths were established to improve the voting experience. Also, an app - Saksham - has been launched for the differently-abled voters, said a press release.