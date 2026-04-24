Delay in getting voter ID deprives five rescued labourers their right to vote in Tamil Nadu polls

MADURAI: Five persons who were rescued from bonded labour in Melur three years ago could not take part in the democratic process on Thursday as they have not yet received the basic documents, including voter ID.

The five, including three brothers- Guna (24), Thirumoorthy (20) and Prakash (19)- were merely eight to 13 years old when their parents- Veeran and Selvi- joined as workers in a brick kiln at Singampunari in Sivaganga in 2015.

Their elder sister, M Maheshwari (32), who was also stuck there with her husband Muthukaruppan (41), told TNIE that her siblings could not go to school after joining the kiln. "We spent every waking moment working either in the kiln or in the farms of the owners and their relatives. We were not even allowed to care or feed our children," she added, referring to her children and that of her brothers Guna and Thirumoorthy, who were later married to Kayalvizhi (22) and Vijayashanthi (20) respectively.

Their struggles did not end even after they were rescued in 2023. They were handed Rs 30,000 cash along with a patta for two cents of land for each family. However, the assurance remains on paper and they do not know when they would be able to see the land promised to them, Maheshwari said.