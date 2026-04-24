Democratic ritual: Kaani tribespeople undertake 20-km trek to cast votes in TN polls

TIRUNELVELI: For the Kaani tribespeople residing in the Western Ghats settlements of the district, there were no second thoughts about exercising their franchise during the Assembly election as several of them covered as much as 20 kilometres on foot to reach the Karaiyar polling station to cast their vote. They then trekked back home – a journey taking another four hours – without complaints. A few staying away in places like Chennai also had come down to vote.

A total of 428 people from the Karaiyar, Chinna Mayilar, Periya Mayilar, Injikuzhi and Agasthiyar Kudiyiruppu settlements are enrolled as voters at the polling station, which is located in the hills around 15 km from the Papanasam forest check post. While Karaiyar, Chinna Mayilar and Agasthiyar Kudiyiruppu are comparatively nearby, Injikuzhi is around 20 km away from the polling station.

R Ayyappan, a Kaani tribesman from Injikuzhi, said, “A total of 23 voters reside in Injikuzhi. To cast my vote, I came down to Chinna Mayilar three days ago. [Resident] Kuttiammal, who crossed 100 a few years ago, her son and a few others, however, could not come.”