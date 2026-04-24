Erode clocks 90.09% voter turnout amid sweltering heat, surpassing 2021 voting levels

COIMBATORE: Residents of Erode turned out in large numbers to cast their votes in the Assembly election on Thursday, amid the increasing summer heat conditions that have been keeping the district ahead in this regard in recent days.

In the eight assembly constituencies of Erode district, voter turnout in the election surpassed the 2021 figures. The district recorded a voter turnout of 72.82% in the 2021 state election, while it has spiked to 90.09% in this election.

Perundurai, Bhavani and Gobichettipalayam constituencies showed a clear increase, attributed to stronger local mobilisation. Urban segment Erode West and also the rural segment Anthiyur registered the lowest turnout, while rural and semi-rural areas Modakurichi, Erode East and Bhavani Sagar saw the highest polling.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had reduced the number of voters in the district from 19.97 lakh to 17.40 lakh across these eight constituencies. Along with it, the enthusiastic participation of first-time voters is said to have played a major role in increasing the voter turnout.

First-time voter M Veera Prakash, a 20-year-old from Puthukaraipudur near Nanjai Gobichettipalayam, expressed excitement after casting his vote. “I was clear on my choice. We were not interested in politics. But this time three of us friends fulfilled our democratic duty together wholeheartedly. We did not accept any bribes from any parties,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, 83-year-old Pachayammal from Kullampalayam said, “Casting my vote is my right and no one can buy it. I have never missed an election since I turned 20 and I continue to vote without expecting help from anyone.”