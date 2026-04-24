Haunted by sickle attack, Nanguneri residents boycott TN polls

TIRUNELVELI: Residents of Perumpathu village near Nanguneri, belonging to Dalit and BC communities, boycotted the Assembly election on Thursday, condemning the March 2 sickle attack spree carried out by seven MBC history sheeters, in which two persons died and six were injured.

As many as 969 voters were enrolled in the Perumpathu polling station, set up at a government-aided primary school. Of them, only three persons from the nearby villages turned up to cast their vote. However, residents of Perumpathu and Perumpathu Indra Colony refused to vote en masse.

Tension prevailed in the village throughout the day as residents were seen gathering on their streets. “Higher officials even failed to hold a talk with us,” villagers said.

P Jayachandra, a resident of Perumpathu, alleged that while residents are the victims of sickle attack by MBC history sheeters, the state government is handling the villagers as accused.

When contacted by TNIE, collector Dr R Sukumar said that even though he was waiting to hold a talk in the Nanguneri taluk office on Thursday, the villagers refused to participate.