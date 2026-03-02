Unidentified gang goes on rampage with sickles, kills two near Nanguneri

TIRUNELVELI: A gang of around nine persons who arrived on three two-wheelers allegedly went on a rampage with sickles at Perumpathu village near Nanguneri, leaving two residents dead and six others injured on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as John Mark, a resident of Perumpathu, and a brick kiln worker from a North Indian state. The injured have been identified as A. Nelson, P. Prabhakaran and V. Ramasamy of Perumpathu; A. Ganesan of Veerankulam; and S. Saskiumar of Puliyankulam.

Superintendent of Police V. Prassannakumar told mediapersons that the police were attempting to secure the accused.

“The nine-member gang arrived on three two-wheelers when the victims were standing outside a tea shop opposite the bus stop. The assailants suddenly went on a rampage with sickles, causing people in the area to run for safety. The gang attacked at least five persons before fleeing the spot. The accused were wearing masks,” said a villager.

Police said the injured were administered first aid at the Government Hospital in Nanguneri and later shifted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Soon after the incident, residents belonging to the BC and Scheduled Caste communities jointly staged a road blockade, demanding the identification and arrest of the accused.

Police personnel from various stations across Tirunelveli district were deployed at different locations in Nanguneri taluk to prevent further escalation. Police have begun analysing CCTV footage from cameras installed along roads leading to the village.