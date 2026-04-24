TN political parties maintain round-the-clock vigil at EVM strong rooms

CHENNAI: As the Election Commission shifted Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to strong rooms following polling on April 23, political parties including the ruling DMK and the AIADMK have decided to maintain 24/7, shift-based vigil at the designated centres.

Ahead of the May 4 counting of votes, the Election Commission has moved the EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines to strong rooms.

Although multiple layers of security, including Central Armed Police Forces and Tamil Nadu Special Police units, have been deployed, political parties have also stationed their cadres to ensure the safety of EVMs.

R M Babu Murugavel, Joint Secretary of the AIADMK Legal Wing, told PTI that “our cadres will be present on campus round the clock on a shift basis where the EVMs and VVPATs are stored”.

Stating that all entry and exit points will be closely monitored, he said the strong rooms will be guarded until counting begins on May 4.

“We have also ensured the provision of drinking water and food for our cadres, who will be monitoring the safety of the EVMs and VVPATs,” said G Venkatesan, a senior DMK functionary from the Pallavaram constituency in Chennai.