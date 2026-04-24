TN political parties maintain round-the-clock vigil at EVM strong rooms

CHENNAI: As the Election Commission shifted Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to strong rooms following polling on April 23, political parties including the ruling DMK and the AIADMK have decided to maintain 24/7, shift-based vigil at the designated centres.
Ahead of the May 4 counting of votes, the Election Commission has moved the EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines to strong rooms.
Although multiple layers of security, including Central Armed Police Forces and Tamil Nadu Special Police units, have been deployed, political parties have also stationed their cadres to ensure the safety of EVMs.
R M Babu Murugavel, Joint Secretary of the AIADMK Legal Wing, told PTI that “our cadres will be present on campus round the clock on a shift basis where the EVMs and VVPATs are stored”.
Stating that all entry and exit points will be closely monitored, he said the strong rooms will be guarded until counting begins on May 4.
“We have also ensured the provision of drinking water and food for our cadres, who will be monitoring the safety of the EVMs and VVPATs,” said G Venkatesan, a senior DMK functionary from the Pallavaram constituency in Chennai.
He added that party workers deployed near the strong rooms have been issued identity cards.
“We have also instructed our cadres to maintain cordial relations with representatives of other political parties so that monitoring activities proceed smoothly,” he said.
Election Commission sources said the strong rooms have been sealed in the presence of political party representatives and election observers, with proper documentation and video recording.
In addition to deploying armed forces, CCTV cameras have been installed at all strong rooms across the state, and they are being monitored round the clock.
A senior official said state election authorities have granted permission, subject to certain terms and conditions, for representatives of political parties to keep vigil at the strong rooms where the EVMs are stored.
Elections to 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu were held on Thursday.
The DMK, which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance, is seeking to retain power and leads a coalition that includes the Congress, Left parties and the VCK.
The AIADMK, heading the National Democratic Alliance, is meanwhile aiming to return to power with allies including the BJP, AMMK and PMK.
Actor Vijay-led TVK is attempting to break the decades-long pattern of alternating rule between the DMK and AIADMK and form its own government.