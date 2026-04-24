Vijay supporters turn up in khaki and white in Tiruchy East constituency, give first-day first-show feel

TIRUCHY: Much like fans turning up dressed as their favourite stars for a first-day first-show of a movie, TVK supporters brought a similar energy to polling booths in Tiruchy East on Thursday-arriving in coordinated outfits inspired by party chief Vijay.
Right from morning, people, mostly youngsters in white shirts and khaki or sandal-coloured trousers were a recurring sight across several booths in the constituency.
The visual pattern cut across age groups and genders, with women and trans person voters also adopting the look, mirroring Vijay’s campaign appearances in recent months.
For many, the effort began well before polling day. “I spent the whole night searching for this outfit as I didn’t have khaki-coloured leggings,” said G Revathi (35), a voter in Tiruchy East, describing the enthusiasm among supporters to match the attire.
The sense of participation extended beyond just voting. R Thanvika (19), a trans woman who arrived with a group of friends in similar outfits, said the experience carried a celebratory mood. “My friends suggested we dress like this. It was fun, we took selfies after voting,” she said.
The trend was not confined to Tiruchy East alone. In Lalgudi, several families were seen embracing the coordinated dressing, with some even extending it to children. “I dressed my children in those colours just to show support for the party,” said M Usha (33).
Local apparel shops reported a spike in demand in the days leading up to the polls. T Thameem, an apparel shop owner in Thillai Nagar, said, “Many bought white shirts and khaki pants over the past week. We had to replenish stock twice ahead of the election.” The trend also spilled over into neighbouring districts. In Ariyalur, shop owner Inba Thamizhan said the coordinated look was marketed as a complete set.
While polling day is typically defined by queues and voter turnout, Tiruchy East offered a glimpse of how cinema culture and politics continue to intersect in Tamil Nadu, where expressions of support often extend beyond the ballot.