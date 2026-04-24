Vijay supporters turn up in khaki and white in Tiruchy East constituency, give first-day first-show feel

TIRUCHY: Much like fans turning up dressed as their favourite stars for a first-day first-show of a movie, TVK supporters brought a similar energy to polling booths in Tiruchy East on Thursday-arriving in coordinated outfits inspired by party chief Vijay.

Right from morning, people, mostly youngsters in white shirts and khaki or sandal-coloured trousers were a recurring sight across several booths in the constituency.

The visual pattern cut across age groups and genders, with women and trans person voters also adopting the look, mirroring Vijay’s campaign appearances in recent months.

For many, the effort began well before polling day. “I spent the whole night searching for this outfit as I didn’t have khaki-coloured leggings,” said G Revathi (35), a voter in Tiruchy East, describing the enthusiasm among supporters to match the attire.

The sense of participation extended beyond just voting. R Thanvika (19), a trans woman who arrived with a group of friends in similar outfits, said the experience carried a celebratory mood. “My friends suggested we dress like this. It was fun, we took selfies after voting,” she said.