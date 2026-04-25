After Karnataka move, call to revive campus polls grows louder in TN

CHENNAI: With Karnataka moving forward with its plan to bring back campus elections after four decades, students, academics, and political observers in Tamil Nadu have urged the state government to follow suit. They argue revival of student politics is an essential step towards politically empowering the youth and ensuring democratic participation on campuses.

Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently announced that student union elections will be held across the state, a decision that has sparked widespread debate in Tamil Nadu. Siddaramaiah’s budget announcement followed a review by a panel formed by the Congress party, and a subsequent roundtable with student unions and stakeholders to prepare for the upcoming elections.

In Tamil Nadu, experts argue that the political awareness of students cannot be ignored as it is crucial for the state’s future. Former head of the department for Political Science at the University of Madras, Ramu Manivannan, emphasised that the recent surge of youth support for actor Vijay’s TVK should be a wake up call for the party which comes to power.

“Engaging students in campus politics is the best way to channel their political energy and create awareness,” said Manivannan, adding it is the lack of political knowledge and awareness about real societal issues that is attracting the youth towards TVK.