ECI disbands surveillance teams in TN, MCC still in force

CHENNAI: Since the Election Commission of India has not ordered re-election in any of the polling stations in the state, the static surveillance teams, flying squad teams, and video surveillance teams (VSTs) in all Assembly constituencies have been disbanded.

However, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will remain in force until second phase of voting concludes in West Bengal. Official sources said any relaxation in the MCC will be decided by the ECI.

Meanwhile, ECI observers are verifying polling data from across the state, and the final turnout figure is expected to be out soon. As of now, the polling percentage stands at 85.15%.

In a press statement, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Friday said EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units have been stored in strong rooms in the presence of candidates, their representatives and central observers, with required documentation and video recording.

The strong rooms are under two-tier armed security, with round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. Reserve EVMs and VVPATs have been placed in separate reserve strong rooms. District Election Officers have informed candidates to depute representatives to monitor the arrangements, with access provided to stay outside the inner security perimeter. Live CCTV feed of the strong rooms has also been made available to them.