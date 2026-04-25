Sathankulam case: Madurai Bench of the Madras HC issues notice to nine cops on death row

MADURAI: After the death penalty imposed on nine police personnel for the custodial death of P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks was referred to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for approval, the court, on Friday, issued notice to the convicts. A bench comprising justices N Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan gave the direction after the death penalties were referred to the HC for approval.

The judges also sought to know whether any of the convicts — then inspector S Sridhar; sub-inspectors P Ragu Ganesh and K Balakrishnan; head constables S Murugan and A Samidurai; and constables M Muthuraja, S Veil Muthu, S Chelladurai and X Thomas Francis — have preferred appeals against the conviction and death sentence. The bench adjourned the case to April 30 and directed the convicts to inform the court of any steps taken to file appeals.