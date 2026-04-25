TNCC chief doubles down on I-T raid claim

CHENNAI: Releasing images purportedly showing Income Tax department officials conducting searches, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday reiterated that his residence and that of his long-time election manager were raided on the eve of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state, terming it “intimidation” during the election period.

Speaking to reporters at Satyamurthi Bhavan in Chennai, the TNCC chief claimed that I-T officials switched off CCTV cameras before entering the premises. “They went through everything in the house but found nothing,” he said.

Taking a dig at the timing of the raid, he quipped that Congress even has the money to justify such scrutiny. “Where is the money in the Congress party? Only if there is money can we give it.