TNCC chief doubles down on I-T raid claim

CHENNAI: Releasing images purportedly showing Income Tax department officials conducting searches, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday reiterated that his residence and that of his long-time election manager were raided on the eve of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state, terming it “intimidation” during the election period.
Speaking to reporters at Satyamurthi Bhavan in Chennai, the TNCC chief claimed that I-T officials switched off CCTV cameras before entering the premises. “They went through everything in the house but found nothing,” he said.
Taking a dig at the timing of the raid, he quipped that Congress even has the money to justify such scrutiny. “Where is the money in the Congress party? Only if there is money can we give it.
We gave Rs 25 lakh to candidates from the national leadership for election expenses,” Selvaperunthagai said, demanding that the I-T department issue a white paper detailing all searches conducted during the election period.
“Have you conducted raids on other Secular Progressive Alliance leaders? Have you seized anything? How many NDA alliance leaders’ houses have you raided, and what was seized?” he asked. Selvaperunthagai also sought action against officials who allegedly denied carrying out the searches. “During election time, why is there so much intimidation?” he asked.
Earlier, the I-T department had filed a complaint seeking legal action against Selvaperunthagai over the “baseless allegations”. The department had clarified that no search, survey or enforcement action was carried out against Selvaperunthagai on April 20 or in the recent past, and that no action was taken to restrict his movement.