Madras HC dismisses a fresh petition seeking probe into financial disclosures of Vijay in poll affidavit

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a fresh petition filed by a voter seeking a probe by the Income Tax department and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs into the discrepancies, suppression and misstatements in the financial disclosures of Vijay, actor and president of TVK, made in the affidavit accompanying his nomination papers for the current polls to the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan stated the present petition filed by MP Venkatesh, a voter of the constituency, has been rendered infructuous since an order was already passed in a similar petition.

“We have already taken a decision on a similar petition. So, this is rendered infructuous. We are not inclined to hear, we dismiss,” the bench said.

Vijay is seeking the people’s mandate from the Perambur and Tiruchy-East segments in the current elections.