Madras HC dismisses a fresh petition seeking probe into financial disclosures of Vijay in poll affidavit

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a fresh petition filed by a voter seeking a probe by the Income Tax department and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs into the discrepancies, suppression and misstatements in the financial disclosures of Vijay, actor and president of TVK, made in the affidavit accompanying his nomination papers for the current polls to the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan stated the present petition filed by MP Venkatesh, a voter of the constituency, has been rendered infructuous since an order was already passed in a similar petition.
“We have already taken a decision on a similar petition. So, this is rendered infructuous. We are not inclined to hear, we dismiss,” the bench said.
Vijay is seeking the people’s mandate from the Perambur and Tiruchy-East segments in the current elections.
The first petition filed by V Vignesh, who is also a voter of the Perambur segment, sought a similar probe into the ‘discrepancies’ in the assets as shown in the affidavits filed in Perambur and Tiruchy-East and alleged non-disclosure of Rs. 100 crore in one of the affidavits.
The court, then, ordered notice to the respondents-Directorate of Income Tax (Investigations) and the Ministry of Corporate Affaires directing them to file reply to the petition and posted the matter to June.
The second petition, now filed by Venkatesh, alleges that the TVK founder has projected himself as a proponent of clean and transparent politics; however, his own disclosures in the 2026 affidavit reveals substantial financial dealings including high-value loans extended to family members and closely connected entities which have triggered ‘serious public concern and scrutiny’.
“The disclosure of Rs 12.6 crore loan to his spouse, Sangeetha, has assumed greater significance in light of widely reported developments concerning matrimonial disputes, thereby raising legitimate questions about the genuineness, purpose, and characterization of such transactions”, he said in the petition.
He noted that the actor while claiming to have extended massive loans running into several crores, the Vijay has simultaneously declared zero liabilities and no outstanding dues, thereby projecting an artificially sanitized and misleading financial profile.
Such contradictory disclosures, including large transfers such as Rs. 20 crore to Kokilambal Education Trust, are neither properly explained nor truthfully presented, the petitions said.
Stating that the affidavit discloses a disturbing and consistent pattern of suppression, misrepresentation and financial obfuscation, he said these are not clerical errors but serious irregularities that vitiate the entire disclosure regime.
Alleging this is not one of isolated discrepancy but reveals a deliberate, systematic and calculated suppression of material financial information by Vijay, he said the magnitude, complexity and interlinkages of the transactions clearly warrant investigation by specialized agencies.