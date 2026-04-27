Politicians in Tiruchy avoid travel, remain ‘grounded’ as result day nears

TIRUCHY: As an eerie lull descends on the political arena, leaders in Tiruchy are choosing to stay put within the district, opting for familiar routines over travel as they navigate the tense wait for election results.

Across party lines, leaders are spending time at farmhouses, visiting temples, reconnecting with family or easing back into routine work. The post-poll phase here is marked by quiet anxiety, with most leaders preferring to remain accessible within their constituencies.

For instance, Minister and DMK’s Tiruchy West candidate KN Nehru has chosen to spend time with family at his farmhouse. “I am not someone who prefers to travel after elections. I feel more at ease in my farmhouse, among relatives.”

Nehru told TNIE, adding that he would soon visit the Perumal temple, a ritual he follows ahead of every election result. Yet, calm routines belie the tension underneath. Former AIADMK whip and Srirangam candidate S Manoharan admitted that the days following polling are often the most difficult. “Sleep becomes difficult once voting is over.