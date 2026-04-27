SC judge inaugurates court buildings in Salem, flags 3.5 crore pending criminal cases nationwide

SALEM: Supreme Court judge MM Sundresh inaugurated two multi-storeyed court buildings built at a cost of Rs 59.43 crore, within the combined court building campus at Hasthampatti in Salem on Sunday.

The newly developed facility, equipped with modern infrastructure, is expected to significantly strengthen judicial capacity in the district and improve the pace of case disposal, particularly at the trial court level.

Speaking at the event, Justice Sundresh said, "Around 3.5 crore criminal cases are pending across the country, and a majority of them require timely disposal through a more effective and coordinated approach."

Stressing that the growing delay in justice delivery continues to remain a serious concern that must be addressed without, in any way, compromising the quality and fairness of judicial outcomes, he noted, "A total of 4.81 crore cases are pending across India, of which a substantial 4.18 crore cases are before district courts alone, thereby placing immense pressure on the lower judiciary.