Two, including owner, held over Cumbum firecracker unit blast

THENI: In connection with the explosion at a firecracker unit in Cumbum that killed two workers on Saturday, the district police arrested two persons, including the owner of the factory. Sources said work is underway to clear explosive materials trapped in the debris.

One of the suspects — Muthulakshmi (35), the owner of Sri Lakshmi Fireworks -- was arrested on Sunday, and her husband, Thirupathi (43), was arrested by Cumbum North police late on Saturday.

Police said the presence of explosive materials, including sulphur, at the accident site poses further explosion risk. As a precaution, public movement has been restricted on the road near the factory.

Two police personnel have been deployed on a rotational basis in the area. Sources added that a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with explosive experts from Madurai, would be brought in to assess and handle the trapped explosive materials.

The police have sought public cooperation until the hazardous materials are cleared out completely. Two workers, S Deenadyalan (20) and S Suriya (24), were killed on the spot, and another worker sustained injuries in the explosion.