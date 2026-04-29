Madras HC quashes ED case on minister Periyasamy in housing plots scam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2022 based on a 2011 FIR by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against Minister I Periyasamy over alleged irregularities in the allotment of housing plots under the government’s discretionary quota.

The order to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered on June 22, 2026 was passed by the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Tuesday based on the petition filed by the minister who is currently holding the portfolio of rural development.

The minister prayed for quashing the ECIR on the ground that the predicate offence case against him and other accused and ECIR against the co-accused were already quashed by the courts.

Advocate Mutha Ganesa Pandian appeared for Periyasamy. The ED had proceeded on the DVAC FIR booked against Periyasamy for alleged offences committed during his tenure in 2007-11.