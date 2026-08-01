After TN withdraws plea, CBI begins inquiry into Armstrong murder case

CHENNAI: Days after the TVK-led government withdrew its appeal in the Supreme Court against a CBI probe into the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong, the Special Crime Branch unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation has commenced investigation in the case.

Sources in the CBI told TNIE that the agency has received the case documents pertaining to Armstrong’s murder and is currently examining them. “After carefully examining the entire documents and the sections invoked in it, we will adopt the FIR registered by the Tamil Nadu police and re-register it. We may add additional sections, if needed,” an official who is part of the investigation told TNIE.

The official said the agency has been examining the entire proceeds of crime, and that only after re-registering the FIR would the CBI begin summoning people and possibly conduct on-spot inquiries in connection with the case.

Following Armstrong’s murder on July 5, 2024, the Sembium police initially registered a case under various sections, including murder, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. After investigation, the police invoked additional sections under the BNS as well as under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Arms Act, 1959, against 30 suspects.