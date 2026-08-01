Form panel to fix issues in DVAC: Madras HC to chief secretary

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the chief secretary to the Tamil Nadu government to form a high-level committee to address the deficiencies in the functioning of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction while hearing a petition by R Rajesh Kanna, seeking CBI investigation into a complaint lodged by him with the DVAC against a woman inspector of the Civil Supplies-Criminal Investigation Department (CSCID), Dindigul, in a case involving smuggling of 1,000 kg PDS rice in July 2025.

Kanna alleged that the inspector demanded Rs 5 lakh for not arraying him as an accused in the smuggling case. Though he lodged a complaint with the DVAC, the latter failed to act even after obtaining audio evidence of the alleged bribe demand, leading to registration of the case against him, he claimed.

The counsel representing the DVAC contended that the audio evidence revealed that the petitioner had been paying ‘mamool’ of `15,000 every month to the inspector. Therefore the agency said it decided not to take action as the petitioner lacked credibility.

The judge said the explanation was unacceptable and violated the vigilance manual.