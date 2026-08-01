Tamil Nadu may move SC on Cauvery after August 5

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is likely to approach the Supreme Court after August 5 over Karnataka’s delay in releasing Cauvery water, with the continued shortfall triggering growing unrest among farmers in the delta region.

“We are closely monitoring the Karnataka government’s moves before deciding the next course of action. Tentatively, the state government is likely to move the Supreme Court after August 5,” a senior official told TNIE on Friday.

The development comes after Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar decided to postpone the bilateral talks with his TN counterpart C Joseph Vijay and politely appealed to him to defer his proposed August 3 visit to Bengaluru in view of the charged atmosphere in Karnataka over the river water-sharing dispute.

The timing is significant as Shivakumar has convened an all-party meeting on August 2 to evolve a consensus on Karnataka’s next course of action in the Cauvery dispute.

Responding to repeated demands from political parties in TN for an all-party meeting on the issue, a senior official said, “So far, the state government has not contemplated convening such a meeting.”

Although Shivakumar during a press conference indicated that the proposed meeting between the two CMs could be held later when the atmosphere becomes more cordial and conducive, Tamil Nadu is yet to receive any official communication from Karnataka in this regard.

Meanwhile, members of the Federation of the Cauvery Delta Irrigation Farmers Associations are leaving for New Delhi to stage a demonstration in front of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry on August 4.

K V Elankeeran, president of the federation, told TNIE that the farmers would urge the union government to ensure immediate implementation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s directive to Karnataka for the release of water, warning that any further delay could jeopardise standing crops in the delta region.