‘Prosecution lapses’: Ex-VC discharged in DA case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the discharge of former vice chancellor (V-C) of a state-run university and his family members from a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered by the DVAC in 2018.

The judgment was pronounced by Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan on a criminal revision petition filed by P Murugesa Bhoopathi, who had served as V-C of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), his wife Jansirani, son M Dinesh Kumar and daughter-in-law Krithika who prayed for setting aside the November 15, 2024, order of the special court for Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act cases which dismissed their discharge petition.

The DVAC had registered the FIR against them for amassing Rs 68.20 lakh disproportionate to known sources of income during the check period between June 1, 2006, and May 31, 2009, when Murugesa Bhoopathi was serving as a special PA to the then minister for agriculture. Murugesa served as professor when appointed as special PA. Later, he went on to become the V-C.

The FIR was registered in 2018 under various sections of the PC Act, 1988, and the IPC. The sanction for prosecuting him was obtained by the DVAC from the V-C of TNAU.