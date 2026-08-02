TVK govt focused only on filing cases, not people’s issues: DMK leader V Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: Former minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji on Saturday accused the TVK government of pursuing a political vendetta by foisting multiple cases on him, alleging that the administration was more interested in filing cases than addressing public grievances.

Speaking to media persons after signing at the Triplicane police station as part of the bail conditions in the TVK MLA horse-trading case, Balaji said, “Instead of functioning as a government that addresses people’s basic needs and grievances, this government is focussed only on filing cases.”

He claimed his name was neither in the original complaint nor in the FIR but was added later. Balaji alleged that while he was complying with the bail conditions, the DVAC registered another case using material from an affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate and conducted searches at his residence and other locations.