'Arrogance paves way for destruction': DMK chief Stalin slams TVK govt over son Udhayanidhi's detention

DMK president MK Stalin has lashed out at the TVK government after his son and Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was detained by the police over his allegedly misogynistic remarks, which were seen as targeting a Tamil film actress.

In a statement in Tamil, Stalin said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, which lacks the resolve to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights in the Cauvery water issue, showed no regard for Udhayanidhi's position as Leader of the Opposition when it arrested him and took him to Thanjavur. He alleged that the government was attempting to intimidate Udhayanidhi by registering cases against him under multiple sections.

Referring to the court proceedings, Stalin said, "Following the widespread resistance shown by DMK workers and the public across the state, the government's counsel informed the court, 'There is no intention to arrest him; we will release him once the inquiry is complete.'"

He questioned the government's actions, asking, "If the objective was merely to conduct an inquiry, why couldn't it have been done in Chennai? Why was he taken to Thanjavur? Why were cases registered under multiple sections that could prevent or complicate the grant of bail?"