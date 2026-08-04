'Arrogance paves way for destruction': DMK chief Stalin slams TVK govt over son Udhayanidhi's detention

DMK president MK Stalin has lashed out at the TVK government after his son and Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was detained by the police over his allegedly misogynistic remarks, which were seen as targeting a Tamil film actress.
In a statement in Tamil, Stalin said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, which lacks the resolve to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights in the Cauvery water issue, showed no regard for Udhayanidhi's position as Leader of the Opposition when it arrested him and took him to Thanjavur. He alleged that the government was attempting to intimidate Udhayanidhi by registering cases against him under multiple sections.
Referring to the court proceedings, Stalin said, "Following the widespread resistance shown by DMK workers and the public across the state, the government's counsel informed the court, 'There is no intention to arrest him; we will release him once the inquiry is complete.'"
He questioned the government's actions, asking, "If the objective was merely to conduct an inquiry, why couldn't it have been done in Chennai? Why was he taken to Thanjavur? Why were cases registered under multiple sections that could prevent or complicate the grant of bail?"
Stalin further alleged that, ever since coming to power, Chief Minister Vijay had resorted to arresting those who criticise him, his ministers, or his government. "People have been arrested over tweets and video statements. Such actions have targeted MLAs like Anitha Radhakrishnan and Markandeyan. Students and youth protesting against NEET were denied permission to demonstrate, and those who protested were met with force. Locking down Chennai's Marina Beach was the height of authoritarianism. Farmers' spontaneous protests were branded as being instigated by opposition parties. Permission was also denied for a Dravidar Kazhagam vehicle procession to spread awareness against NEET. In the same vein, the TVK government has now arrested Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi, who led and addressed a protest in support of farmers," he said.
Stalin demanded the immediate release of DMK cadres arrested across Tamil Nadu for participating in the protests after Udhayanidhi's arrest. He concluded by saying, "Arrogance paves the way for destruction; persistent arrogance hastens destruction."