Madras HC directs police to release Udhayanidhi Stalin after questioning today

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the police to release Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on station bail after questioning him later in the day. The direction came while the court was hearing his anticipatory bail plea in connection with multiple cases over his alleged derogatory remarks against women in Thanjavur on Monday.

Hearing the anticipatory bail petition filed by the DMK leader, Justice GK also asked Udhayanidhi to cooperate with the police for interrogation.

The judge further observed that the anticipatory bail plea was not maintainable as the arrest had already been made. However, the court said it could still grant bail after considering the facts and circumstances of the case.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, who appeared for the state, informed the court that Udhayanidhi Stalin had already been arrested and was being taken to Thanjavur for questioning. He said the government did not intend to seek his judicial remand and that he would be released after the questioning. He also requested the court to direct Udhayanidhi Stalin to cooperate with the police.

Udhayanidhi was arrested for questioning by a joint team of Thanjavur and Neelankarai police from his residence on East Coast Road in Neelankarai at around 11 am on Tuesday in connection with multiple cases registered over his alleged derogatory remarks against women during a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur on Monday.

The arrest triggered protests by DMK cadres across the state.

In Thanjavur, tension prevailed as DMK cadres staged protests, while workers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) held counter-protests over Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention.

According to police sources, six FIRs have so far been registered against Udhayanidhi across Tamil Nadu over the speech. The Thanjavur case was filed based on a complaint by the women’s wing organiser of the TVK, who alleged that his remarks were offensive and derogatory towards women.

(With inputs from Express News Service)