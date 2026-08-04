DMK, TVK cadres clash during counter-protests in Thanjavur over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest

THANJAVUR/PUDUKKOTTAI: Tension prevailed in Thanjavur on Tuesday after cadres of the DMK and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) staged counter-protests over the arrest of Leader of the Opposition and Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin.

DMK cadres gathered near the Anna Statue at the old bus stand and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, condemning Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest.

Meanwhile, TVK cadres marched towards the Anna Statue from Anna Salai to protest against Udhayanidhi Stalin. Police personnel intercepted the march before the cadres could reach the protest venue.

The situation turned tense when footwear and empty water bottles were allegedly hurled by some TVK cadres towards the Anna Statue, where DMK workers had assembled.