Police question TN LoP Udhayanidhi at Sengipatti police station over 'double meaning' remarks

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with multiple cases over his alleged double-meaning remark, was questioned at the Sengipatti police station near Thanjavur.

Police, in view of a huge gathering of party workers at Thanjavur town, have "taken a U-turn" and brought Udhayanidhi to Sengipatti police station, which is about 27 km away from the Cauvery delta town, party sources told PTI.

The DMK leader was originally scheduled to be taken to Thanjavur East Town PS for questioning. However, the police often changed the routes towards the destination, sources claimed.

As word spread about the stationing of the vehicle carrying Udhayanidhi, a huge crowd of party workers gathered at Sengipatti as well and raised slogans praising him and condemning the TVK regime.

As he got down from the police vehicle, he waved at the supporters, walked into the Sengipatti police station and answered questions.

Party leaders, including EV Velu, KN Nehru and TRB Rajaa were among the prominent DMK leaders who gathered at the spot.

Former Ministers PK Sekarbabu and Ma Subramanian were among those who reportedly accompanied the leader of opposition in the police vehicle.

Udhayanidhi was arrested for questioning by a joint team of Thanjavur and Neelankarai police from his residence on East Coast Road in Neelankarai at around 11 am on Tuesday in connection with multiple cases registered over his alleged derogatory remarks against women during a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)