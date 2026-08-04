Take steps to prevent sewage flow in Mullaperiyar channel: TN to KL government

THENI: The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) has written to the Kerala government, urging immediate action to prevent untreated sewage from Kerala’s Kumily town flowing into the Mullaperiyar river channel carrying water to Tamil Nadu.

Untreated wastewater from more than 100 establishments—including hotels, lodges, commercial buildings, residential areas and public toilets in Kumily, Thekkady, Attappallam and First Mile in Kerala—has been allegedly flowing into the 1.5-km diversion canal at Anaivachal.

The sluice releasing Mullaperiyar Dam water to Tamil Nadu is located near the Thekkady Forest Department check post. Sewage entering the diversion canal from Kerala has raised concerns over the safety of water used for drinking and irrigation.