Businessman P R Sundar arrested in Bengaluru on sexual harassment charges

CHENNAI: Businessman P R Sundar was arrested by a special team of the Ice House police in Bengaluru on Wednesday in connection with a sexual harassment case registered on the complaint of a woman news anchor working with a private television channel. He was brought to Chennai for inquiry and further legal procedures.

The complainant alleged that Sundar sexually harassed her, wrongfully confined her for nearly three hours at his office, and threatened her with dire consequences.

Based on her complaint, Police registered a case under five provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those relating to sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.