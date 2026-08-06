CBI re-registers FIR in Armstrong murder case, may add more sections

CHENNAI: The CBI has re-registered a fresh FIR in the murder of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong, formally taking over the investigation days after the Tamil Nadu government withdrew its appeal in the Supreme Court against the CBI probe.

Sources told TNIE that the agency has adopted the FIR originally registered by the Sembium police and may invoke additional sections, if required, after examining the case records.

According to the FIR, Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang near his house in Perambur on July 5, 2024. CBI sources said the agency is scrutinising the case records and will begin summoning witnesses and conducting spot inquiries after completing procedural formalities.

The Greater Chennai Police had earlier filed a 7,800-page chargesheet against 30 accused. The Madras High Court ordered a CBI probe in September 2025, citing procedural lapses in the police investigation.

Inspector suspended

Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj on Wednesday suspended Inspector Mohammed Buhari, a day after his arrest on charges of extorting `40 lakh from a businessman by threatening to implicate him in the Armstrong murder.

Buhari was part of the special investigation team that probed the murder case. All members of the team, from the assistant commissioner to constables, will be questioned to ascertain whether any officer misused official position or was involved in similar acts of extortion.