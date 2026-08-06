Palani Temple land fraud case: CB-CID arrests suspended Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan.

DINDIGUL: The CB-CID (Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department), which is investigating the Palani temple land fraud case, on Thursday arrested the suspended Palani Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan from Kodaikanal in Dindigul.

On July 13, the HR&CE Department filed a complaint with the Palani Adivaram police station regarding the sale of 1.40 acres of land, valued at Rs 100 crore, owned by Dhandapani Swami Mutt in Palani. They mentioned that the land was reportedly sold to two private individuals - Sethupathi and Vellaithurai, despite several objections from the HR & CE department.

They also stated the land, valued at over Rs 100 crores, was officially linked to the HR&CE Department on September 25, 2025 and was temporarily used as a parking lot for devotees visiting the Lord Dhandayudapani Temple in Palani. The complaint alleged that D Murugadas, a relative of the former Trustee of Dhandapani Swami Mutt, Dhandapani Ayya, collaborated with Sub Registrar Justin Manikandan to facilitate this sale. Sub Registrar Justin Manikandan was suspended by the Registration Department on the issue. The probe was later handed over to CB-CID.