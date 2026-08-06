Tamil Nadu: Aid for first-time Hajj pilgrims hiked to Rs 35K

CHENNAI: The financial assistance for first-time Hajj pilgrims has been raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 for 2026-27 in the revised budget estimates. Finance Minister N Marie Wilson also announced an allocation of Rs 34 crore to upgrade the infrastructure of burial grounds across the state.

To ensure that students from Backward Classes (BC), Most Backward Classes (MBC), and Denotified Communities (DNC) pursue higher education without hindrance, the government has allocated Rs 372 crore for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships.

Notably, Rs 77 crore will cover tuition fees for students in medicine and dentistry under the 7.5% reservation, while Rs 13.41 crore is designated as an incentive to prevent girl students from dropping out of education.

The DMK government, in its interim budget, had allocated Rs 460 crore for providing scholarships to the students belonging to the BC, MBC and DNC communities.

Wilson reiterated that the administration, guided by the ideals of Thanthai Periyar, remains firmly committed to safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s 69% reservation policy. In total, the Welfare of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Minorities Department has been granted an allocation of Rs 1,700 crore in the budget.