TN court orders non-bailable warrant against former DMK minister Ponmudy in hate speech case

A metropolitan magistrate court here on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against senior DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy in connection with a hate speech case over his alleged derogatory remarks against Vaishnavites, Saivites and women

The III Metropolitan Magistrate Court at George Town passed the order after dismissing a petition filed under Section 355 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which sought exemption from Ponmudy's personal appearance during the proceedings.

The case stems from a private complaint filed by BJP Chennai Corporation councillor Uma Anandan following remarks allegedly made by Ponmudy at a public event last year. The magistrate court had earlier taken cognisance of the complaint.

Last month, the Madras High Court dismissed Ponmudy's plea seeking to quash the complaint. During Thursday's hearing, the complainant's counsel informed the trial court that the High Court had directed it to complete the trial within six months.

While Ponmudy's counsel sought condonation of his absence by invoking Section 355 of the BNSS, the complainant's counsel opposed the plea, citing the accused's repeated non-appearance before the court.

Rejecting the petition, the magistrate observed that the absence of the accused would hamper the proceedings. The court also noted that the plea was not supported by any medical records and took into account the High Court's direction for expeditious disposal of the case, as well as the complainant's objections.

The court subsequently issued a non-bailable warrant against Ponmudy and posted the matter for further hearing on September 2, 2026.

(With inputs from PTI)