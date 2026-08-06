TVK govt's first Agri Budget is 'evolutionary' rather than 'revolutionary'

CHENNAI: The revised agriculture budget for the year 2026-27, which is also the first agriculture budget of the TVK government, is "evolutionary" rather than "revolutionary".

Roughly 70–80% of the financial outlay continues existing subsidy and development programmes such as free electricity, crop insurance, irrigation, seed distribution, horticulture, sugarcane, millet and organic farming.

The distinguishing features are the launch of five-year thematic missions, the emphasis on soil health, AI-driven extension services, climate resilience, and value addition through processing and marketing institutions, rather than a wholesale replacement of earlier agricultural programmes.

The budget has disappointed the farmers who have been expecting announcements regarding a hike in the procurement prices of paddy and sugarcane, and a complete crop loan waiver. Also, during the pre-budget meeting for the agriculture department, representatives of the farmers' associations have placed numerous demands.

Anticipating such reactions, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister R Vinoth, in his concluding remarks, said, "As this is the first year, schemes aimed at the upliftment of farmers have been formulated in accordance with priority based on available financial resources. I assure this august House that, in the years to come, many more innovative initiatives will be introduced to accelerate agricultural growth in a widespread manner.

The new schemes include Tamil Nadu Soil Fertility Mission, Uzhavar Artificial Intelligence Scheme, Mission for Self-Sufficiency in Pulses and Oilseeds, Cotton Renaissance Mission, Minor Millet Mission, Wild Boar Damage Prevention Scheme, Annal Ambedkar Agricultural Assistance Scheme for SC/ST farmers, Home (Vetri Illatharasi Veetu Thottam) Scheme, Micro Greens Scheme, Tamil Nadu Coconut Processing Corporation, and awards for farmers such as Makkal Sevagar Anajalai Ammal Award, Vetri Vivasayi Award and Nammazhvar Award. Opposition parties have described a few of the above as old schemes renamed by the present government.