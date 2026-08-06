TVK govt's first Agri Budget is 'evolutionary' rather than 'revolutionary'

CHENNAI: The revised agriculture budget for the year 2026-27, which is also the first agriculture budget of the TVK government, is "evolutionary" rather than "revolutionary".
Roughly 70–80% of the financial outlay continues existing subsidy and development programmes such as free electricity, crop insurance, irrigation, seed distribution, horticulture, sugarcane, millet and organic farming.
The distinguishing features are the launch of five-year thematic missions, the emphasis on soil health, AI-driven extension services, climate resilience, and value addition through processing and marketing institutions, rather than a wholesale replacement of earlier agricultural programmes.
The budget has disappointed the farmers who have been expecting announcements regarding a hike in the procurement prices of paddy and sugarcane, and a complete crop loan waiver. Also, during the pre-budget meeting for the agriculture department, representatives of the farmers' associations have placed numerous demands.
Anticipating such reactions, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister R Vinoth, in his concluding remarks, said, "As this is the first year, schemes aimed at the upliftment of farmers have been formulated in accordance with priority based on available financial resources. I assure this august House that, in the years to come, many more innovative initiatives will be introduced to accelerate agricultural growth in a widespread manner.
The new schemes include Tamil Nadu Soil Fertility Mission, Uzhavar Artificial Intelligence Scheme, Mission for Self-Sufficiency in Pulses and Oilseeds, Cotton Renaissance Mission, Minor Millet Mission, Wild Boar Damage Prevention Scheme, Annal Ambedkar Agricultural Assistance Scheme for SC/ST farmers, Home (Vetri Illatharasi Veetu Thottam) Scheme, Micro Greens Scheme, Tamil Nadu Coconut Processing Corporation, and awards for farmers such as Makkal Sevagar Anajalai Ammal Award, Vetri Vivasayi Award and Nammazhvar Award. Opposition parties have described a few of the above as old schemes renamed by the present government.
The budget has many continuing schemes -- free electricity to farmers, PM Fasal Bima Crop Insurance, Kuruvai package, micro-irrigation, millet mission, organic farming, coconut development schemes, certified seed distribution, sugarcane development programme, palmyra mission, onion storage structures, and protected cultivation (greenhouses, shade nets).
The budget also gives prominence to technology. A new Uzhavar Artificial Intelligence Scheme with an allocation of Rs 2 crore will provide AI-based advisories on weather, soil health, pest management, market intelligence and government schemes through mobile phones.
In crop diversification, the government has announced a Mission for Self-Sufficiency in Pulses and Oilseeds with an outlay of Rs 203.64 crore, alongside a Tamil Nadu Millet Mission worth Rs 63.81 crore, a Minor Millet Mission with Rs 7.61 crore, a Cotton Renaissance Mission with Rs 27.21 crore, and a Maize Production Enhancement Scheme with Rs 36 crore.
According to the budget, the State will continue paddy seed production and distribution subsidies despite the Union Government discontinuing support, allocating Rs 34.72 crore for the scheme.
The budget also focuses on vulnerable sections. An Annal Ambedkar Agricultural Assistance Scheme with Rs 56.72 crore has been announced to provide enhanced subsidies and irrigation facilities for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers. A separate Wild Boar Damage Prevention Scheme worth Rs 7.35 crore seeks to reduce crop losses through repellents, solar fencing and removal of invasive Prosopis juliflora.
In horticulture, the government has provided Rs 785 crore for micro-irrigation under the Drop by Drop Water Scheme, benefiting about 95,000 farmers.
Other notable initiatives include a Special Scheme for Coconut with Rs 16 crore, establishment of a Tamil Nadu Coconut Processing Corporation, a Rs 10-crore "Vetri Illatharasi Veetu Thottam" home garden scheme, quality assurance measures for export-oriented horticulture, onion storage infrastructure, mushroom production units and promotion of high-value fruits and traditional crop varieties.