Cauvery row: Dialogue doesn't mean compromise, says Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, defends Bengaluru outreach efforts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday asserted that his government would never compromise on the State's rights over the Cauvery waters or in preventing the proposed Mekedatu reservoir project.

He made it clear that he has no intention to politicise the emotionally sensitive river dispute.

Replying to the remarks made by Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin during a discussion on the Cauvery water dispute, the CM said the Cauvery was the lifeline of Tamil Nadu and an issue closely linked to the sentiments of its people.

The CM highlighted that the Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution against the Mekedatu project and forwarded it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He recalled that after learning that the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, while replying in the Rajya Sabha, had not referred to the complete legal position on the Mekedatu project, the Tamil Nadu government immediately wrote to the Prime Minister the very next day.

The letter cited the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court judgment, urging the Centre not to grant any statutory or administrative approval for the project.

Vijay reiterated that whether it concerned the sharing of Cauvery waters or blocking the Mekedatu project, his government would not yield Tamil Nadu's rights under any circumstances.