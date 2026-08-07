CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce plea; Chengalpattu court closes case

CHENNAI: Sangeetha, wife of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Friday withdrew the divorce petition she had filed before the Chengalpattu Family Court.

According to sources, Sangeetha appeared before the court through video conferencing informed the court that she did not wish to pursue the case. She subsequently filed a petition seeking to withdraw the case. As the respondent's counsel raised no objection, the court allowed the plea and closed the proceedings.

The petition, filed in February, sought dissolution of the marriage, permanent alimony and the right to continue residing at the couple's Neelankarai residence. The couple, who have been married for over two decades, were wed under the Special Marriage Act.

Neither Vijay nor Sangeetha appeared for the first two hearings on April 20 and June 15. Sangeetha participated in Friday's hearing through video conferencing, while Vijay's side had not actively contested the case, sources added.