Accused in Palani Mutt fraudulent registration case dies due to health complications

MADURAI: An advocate, who was one of the accused in the Palani mutt land fraudulent registration case, died in the late night hours of Friday, allegedly due to health complications, at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.

He had been lodged in Madurai Central Prison and was in CB CID custody for three days until Friday evening.

According to prison sources, the deceased, S Anwardeen (65) of Palani, had been in the prison since July 29. As he was paralysed, he was given a wheelchair and had been staying in the prison hospital since his admission.

After obtaining custody from the court, the CB CID, which is probing the case, took him into custody for three days from August 6. After the last day of custody, he was brought back to the prison around 6 pm on Friday.

As part of his existing treatment, as he also had diabetes and high blood pressure, he was again admitted to the prison hospital.