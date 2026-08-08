TN DVAC opposes Nehru’s plea in cash-for-jobs case

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday said a review of the court’s order to register forthwith FIR on the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the municipal administration department, when DMK leader KN Nehru was the minister, cannot be sought because the matter is of criminal in nature.

The submission was made by senior counsel Siddharth Dave, representing DVAC, before the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan during the hearing of the review petitions filed by Nehru and his two brothers, KN Manivannan and N Ravichandran.

He added a review of a matter of criminal nature, governed by Criminal Procedure Code, cannot be sought under the provisions of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) and said if such review is allowed, it will lead to a barrage of such pleas.

He was countering the contentions of Nehru that he should have been given an opportunity of being heard before the court passed the orders for registration of FIR.

He was countering the contentions of Nehru that he should have been given an opportunity of being heard before the court passed the orders for registration of FIR.

He was countering the contentions of Nehru that he should have been given an opportunity of being heard before the court passed the orders for registration of FIR. The court adjourned the hearing to August 10.