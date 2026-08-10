Mere resolution not enough, grant statutory status to 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu': DMK

The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Moday urged the state government to introduce a legislation to accord statutory status to Tamil Thai Vaazhthu.

The DMK maintained that a mere resolution is not enough to make it legally binding on dignitaries such as the Governor or central authorities.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a special resolution reaffirming that Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu must be sung first at all functions in the state, including official, educational and institutional events, before any other song.

Moving the government resolution, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said Tamil, one of the world’s oldest classical languages, and Tamil civilisation deserved to be recorded with pride by the Assembly.

Senior DMK leader S Reghupathy slammed the TVK government for "remaining silent" when his party MLA Govi Chezhian raised the demand in the assembly seeking legal backing for the state invocation song.

"A resolution and a law are completely different things. A mere resolution will not bind the Governor or central government authorities. To ensure that Tamil Thaai Vazhthu is accorded top priority across the state, it requires statutory recognition through a proper Bill passed in this Assembly session itself," Regupathy said.

Rejecting the Assembly Speaker's view that a resolution alone is sufficient, the DMK leader contended that without a legislative enactment, there are possibilities of the invocation song being bypassed or relegated to a secondary position during official functions attended by high dignitaries like the Governor.

"Without statutory backing, people in authority like Governors might relegate Tamil Thaai Vazhthu to a third place.