Tamil Nadu: Dalit outfit seeks aid, job for Kodaikanal murder victim’s wife

DINDIGUL: Alleging delay in providing compensation to the family of a Scheduled Caste murder victim in Kodaikanal, a Dalit outfit sought a government job for the victim’s wife in accordance with her qualifications along with the immediate dispersion of the compensation.

According to sources, V Ramar (28), a daily wager from Poombarai panchayat in Kodaikanal, was deployed at farmland in the hill region. On July 30, a group of members from the dominant community allegedly hacked him to death. An FIR was registered at the Kodaikanal police station on July 31.

Speaking to TNIE, Dalit Liberation Front (DLM) state president C Karuppiah said that under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Rules, 2016, `6 lakh should be provided as compensation after the postmortem, while the remaining `6 lakh should be given after the chargesheet is filed in court.

“Ramar’s postmortem was conducted on July 31, but the first instalment has not been given. Apart from this, the victim’s wife was offered a job within a week. But she was given a cook’s job at an Adi Dravidar Welfare School in Kodaikanal. The eligibility for a cook is no formal education, whereas she has completed Class XII. She could have been given a clerk or assistant position in the district administration,” he said.