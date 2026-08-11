Lar Gibbon case deepens as one animal dies unreported, surviving pair moved back to Erode

CHENNAI: The Lar Gibbon controversy, after actor Vikram shared a video of him playing with one of the animals, has deepened with the Forest Department finding that one of the three gibbons acquired by an Erode breeder had died without the department being informed.

The development has also raised questions over the chain of possession and transfer of the animals from Manipur to Erode and subsequently to Chennai.

Erode District Forest Officer Venkata Appala Naidu told TNIE that a Forest Department team visited the breeder’s farm in Erode on Tuesday and found two Lar Gibbons. “On inquiry, the team was informed that one female gibbon had died,” he said.

The breeder had not informed the department about the death. The age and cause of death of the animal were also not immediately known.

This is a significant lapse because the Living Animal Species (Reporting and Registration) Rules, 2024, specifically require the death of a registered animal to be reported along with a post mortem report issued by a veterinary practitioner.

The case also raises questions over whether the animals could have been legally transferred in the first place.

Documents show that three Lar Gibbons, one male and two females, were transferred from Manipur to Erode based S K Keshavanathan in the first week of June. But the underlying Manipur record throws up another concern.