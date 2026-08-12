Forest department to seize Lar Gibbons from Erode exotic pets breeding farm, show cause notice issued

CHENNAI: The forest department is set to seize the Lar Gibbons from an exotic-animal breeding facility in Erode, with officials issuing a show-cause notice to the breeder amid questions over the source and documentation of the primates.

Erode wildlife officials and the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau are separately investigating the source of the Gibbons. Officials told TNIE S K Keshavanathan, owner of the facility, had claimed that Lar Gibbons acquired from Manipur in June this year were part of the declared stock but failed to submit papers supporting his claim. "We gave him a day's time to submit possession and transfer certificates of the Manipur seller. Prima facie it looks like they are trafficked animals. We will seize the Gibbons in a day or two," a senior forest official said.

A prolonged inspection of the facility was carried out on Wednesday, during which officials scrutinised not just the Gibbons but also tens of exotic birds, mammals and reptiles kept at the premises. The inspection assumes significance as records available with the department reveal a sprawling collection of exotic wildlife and a trail of subsequent births and transfers.

Keshavanathan had declared his exotic live-animal stock on the Parivesh portal on March 14, 2021, shortly before the deadline under the Centre's voluntary disclosure scheme. However, several of the applications continue to show the status “proposal is pending at wildlife warden” in the records reviewed.