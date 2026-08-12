Public and voluntary organizations step in to protect the polluted Nallaru River in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The Nallaru River, which quenched the thirst of people in the northern part of Tiruppur district about 40 years ago, has now, according to residents, turned into a mere sewage canal. Social activists, the public and voluntary organisations have joined hands to reclaim the waterbody, which is heavily polluted and in a dire state. The Nallaru Pathukappu Iyakkam has now initiated the task to coordinate them.

Nallaru River originates from small streams in Annur in Coimbatore district and travels to Nanjarayan Lake in Tiruppur district, where it merges with the Noyyal River. The river flows through Karuvalur, Avinashi Municipality, Thirumuruganpoondi Municipality, Tiruppur Corporation wards and a few village panchayats along the way.

There is an allegation that this small river, which is about 27-km-long, is currently encroached upon at many places along its banks. The river, which was a freshwater waterbody a few decades ago, has now become a sewage stream. Amidst persistent calls for the government to reclaim it, the public has now stepped in to save the river.

R Govindaraj, president of the Nallaru Pathukappu Iyakkam, said, "About 40 years ago, when I was a boy, this river served as a source of drinking water. During non-monsoon seasons, clean water flows wherever we dig in the river. Moreover, large tracts of agricultural land along both banks of the river, from Annur to the Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary, depended on the river. Everything has changed now due to the increase in population. Sewage from all local bodies along the river is discharged into it. People also dump plastic waste into the river. As a result, the river has become completely polluted."