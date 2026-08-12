Tamil Nadu: Delta farmers welcome increase in paddy & sugarcane incentive

THANJAVUR: Farmers in the delta region welcomed the announcement made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday, increasing the incentive for paddy and sugarcane farmers. However, a section of farmers said the amount was less than what had been promised by the TVK in its election manifesto.

Sami Natarajan, state general secretary of the TN Farmers Association, said the union government increased MSP for paddy only by Rs 69 per quintal, whereas the TVK government increased the incentive by Rs 289 per quintal. “The quantum of hike is unprecedented in the state,” he added.

S Vimalnathan of TN Cauvery farmers protection association wanted the government to reconsider the incentive and fix it at Rs 3,500 per quintal for common and fine varieties of paddy. “If there is financial hardship now, the government can give Rs 3,100 per quintal and credit the remaining Rs 400 next year”, he suggested.

P Govindaraj, secretary of the Sugarcane Farmers Association, pointed out that the TVK government has announced Rs 4,000 per tonne of sugarcane. “It would have been better if the government had announced Rs 4,500 per tonne as promised in its manifesto,” he said. “I hope that, if the state’s financial position improves in the coming years, government will provide a further increase in the incentive,” said S R Tamilselvan of TN Farmers’ Protection Association, Nagapattinam.